Emergency food & shelter funds available
By Miles Layton Editor
Updated
MCARTHUR – Vinton County has been awarded federal funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Vinton County will receive $10,080 in Phase 40 (State Set-Aside) Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding to help local programs in the area.
“The Vinton County EFSP board distributes funds to local non-profits to address hunger and homelessness in our communities,” EFSP Board Chairwoman Terri Fetherolf said.
Local agencies chosen to receive these funds must be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if a private, voluntary organization, it must have a voluntary board.
Jackson County will receive $13,468 in EFSP funding to help local programs in the area.
Program funds are used to provide the following, as determined by the Local Board in funded jurisdictions:
• Food, in the form of served meals or groceries.
• Lodging in a mass shelter or hotel/motel.
• Rent or mortgage payment(s), up to 90 days.
• Utility bill(s), up to 90 days.
• Equipment necessary to feed or shelter people, up to a $300 limit per item.
EFSP was established on March 24, 1983. Since then, EFSP will have distributed $6.158 billion to over 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through this collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.
A board made up of local officials and agencies will determine how the funds awarded will be distributed. Agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program must contact Fetherolf at 740-596-3529 for an application. The application deadline is April 20, 2023.
