JACKSON — Every year, citizens across Jackson County get the chance to show their appreciation to personnel who work in the line of emergency medical services (EMS).
On Tuesday, May 4, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis passed a proclamation to designate the week of May 16-22 as EMS Week.
Jackson County EMS Director Chris Johnson was present to read and accept the proclamation. Also present were Jackson County EMS Human Resources Director Tim Jackson and Jackson County EMS Training Coordinator Debra Willis and some EMS personnel.
“Emergency medical services is a vital public service,” stated Johnson. “The members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Johnson added, “Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.”
He went on to say that the members of EMS teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills.
“It is appropriate to recognize the value and accomplishments of EMS providers by designation EMS Week,” Johnson said.
This year’s theme, according to Johnson, is “EMS: Your Life is Our Mission.” He encouraged the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.
Jackson County EMS celebrated its 10th year in service this year. It has been in service since Jan. 1, 2011. Prior to that, the county was serviced by the Southeast Ohio Emergency Medical Service (SEOEMS).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.