Proclamation time

Pictured, practicing social distancing after the reading of the proclamation for EMS Week, are Jackson County EMS Director Chris Johnson, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong and Jon Hensler.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — Each year, Jackson County citizens get an opportunity to show their appreciation to personnel who work in the line of emergency medical services (EMS).

On Tuesday, May 12, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong and Jon Hensler passed a proclamation to designate the week of May 17-23 as EMS Week.

“Emergency medical services is a vital public service,” stated Haller. “The members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Haller added, “Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury. The memebers of EMS teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skill. It is appropriate to recognize the value and accomplishments of EMS providers by designation EMS Week.”

Jackson County EMS Director Chris Johnson was present to accept the proclamation. This year’s theme, according to Johnson, is “Ready Today. Preparing For Tomorrow.”

Jackson County EMS has been in service since Jan. 1, 2011. Prior to that, the county was serviced by the Southeast Ohio Emergency Medical Service (SEOEMS).

