MCARTHUR – Not sure where to file this kind of story, but the news tip deserved a bit of time asking questions and perhaps some printer’s ink.
Ending rumors about a VCHS lockdown
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Vinton-Jackson Courier received a tip about a recent incident at Vinton County High School. Based on experience, some tips pan out while others fizzle.
Last week, rumors circulated about a possible school lockdown.
To be candid, the Courier does not want to make a mountain of a molehill, but the newspaper has a duty to look into such matters great and small.
Courier pursued this story to dispel some rumors, shine a light on the school system’s response and provide transparency as to how matters were handled.
When law enforcement with school officials investigated, they discovered no imminent threat according to emails obtained from school officials.
School officials followed the proper protocols when alerting staff. Because the threat was significantly diminished and resolved, school officials did not see the need to inform the public.
Last Friday, the Courier was sent this email that was written by Vinton County High School Assistant Principal Josh Kirkpatrick. School officials confirmed that Kirkpatrick sent this email to school staff.
Good morning! Yesterday after school it was brought to my attention about the concern of a potential act of violence at school by an individual student. The situation has been/is currently being addressed. Both the district administration and law enforcement are aware of the concern. Much of my morning will be spent working to address the concern. Be assured we are working to maintain the safety of everyone in the building. Once we are able to provide more information, we will do so. Please help us by minimizing the spread of gossip and rumors among the student body. Assure them it is being addressed. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
The Courier reached out Superintendent Rick Brooks and Assistant Superintendent Teresa Snider seeking more information about the incident.
School privacy laws limit what administrators can say about any school incident.
Brooks and Snider provided this statement to the Courier.
School officials responded to an alleged threat. The SRO was notified and a threat assessment was conducted by the administration. It was determined that an alert was unnecessary and the issue has been resolved. The email sent to staff by Mr. Kirkpatrick was to inform them that concerns had been addressed and request they help minimize gossip and rumors among the student body. His follow up email, shared by permission, clearly indicates this.
Further, Brooks and Snider provided to the Courier this follow-up email from Kirkpatrick to staff about the incident.
As a follow up to my previous email, please be assured there is not a current imminent threat, and we are NOT on any form of lockdown. We have students who seem to think this is the case and are therefore communicating this with their parents/guardians. The purpose of my communication is to provide you with appropriate information and to curtail the spread of rumors so that we can go about our school day without further disruption.
Thanks and have a fantastic Friday!
