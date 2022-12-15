Entries for Bow Hunt Lottery Accepted Now

The City of Wellston is offering an annual lottery for deer archery hunting on designated City properties as a means of population control.
Thinning the herd may minimize the potential for property damage associated with car/deer collisions and the animals feeding on your shrubs and trees. Hunters may apply for a deer hunting permit by entering the lottery and then submitting a hunting application.
The City of Wellston is accepting lottery entries at this time to finish out the current season. To sign up, follow the instructions below.
REQUIREMENTS
• Hunting is only for deer and only with legal bows, cross bows, and arrows. Arrows shall bear the name of the hunter to whom the permit was issued.
• The hunter must possess a current Ohio hunting license; and proof of successful completion of an annual Ohio Hunter Education Course and a National Bowhunter Education Course, or successful completion of a hunter proficiency test approved by the Chief of Police; all of which must be carried while hunting.
• Proof of combined single limit personal injury and property damage insurance in the minimum amount of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000).
• The hunter must be familiar with the boundaries of the land being hunted.
• Hunting is not allowed within 100 feet of any occupied structure. No hunter shall pursue a wounded deer onto other property unless he or she has obtained permission first.
• Hunting is only allowed from portable tree stands at least ten feet above the ground, except that individuals who have qualified for a free handicapped/disabled hunting license or others with physical impediments rendering them unable to ascend to an elevated position may hunt from a stationary ground blind approved by an officer of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Stalking is not allowed. All kills must be reported to the Wellston Police Department within 24 hours; notification must include location of kill and gender of deer.
Violation of any of these rules, regulations, City Ordinances or State laws shall immediately revoke this permit and may result in criminal prosecution.
CITY OF WELLSTON BOW HUNT LOTTERY
The City of Wellston offers an annual lottery for deer archery hunting on designated City properties. Hunters in compliance with the terms of this section shall be exempt from prosecution under Section 90.25, while lawfully participating in this limited bow and cross bow hunt for deer; provided, however, that any person who violates any provision of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree.
A limited bow and cross bow hunt for deer within the City shall be and is hereby authorized in accordance with the following special rules and regulations, the statutes of the State of Ohio, and the provisions of the Ohio Administrative Code.
• The city follows ODNR’s annual hunting season dates. Hunting is allowed only during the bow hunting season established by the State of Ohio and only during daylight hours.
• Hunters must register each year with the City of Wellston either online, in person, by calling 740.384.2720 ext. 5, or by mailing a 3” x 5” index card with name, address, cell phone number, and email address to City of Wellston, Deer Hunt Lottery, 203 E. Broadway St., Wellston, OH 45692.
• Selected hunters will be notified and encouraged to identify one hunting partner. Hunting is limited to individuals eighteen years of age and older and shall be by permit only. Hunters shall register annually with the Chief of Police to obtain a permit at which time they shall provide the following: Name, address and date of birth verified by identification bearing their photograph; Telephone number.
• Hunting is only allowed on pre-approved sites by obtaining written permission from the Safety and Service Director, which consent the hunter must maintain in his/her possession while hunting and produce for inspection upon the request of any law enforcement officer.
• Hunters located outside their designated hunting area will have their permits revoked and will be barred from future archery lotteries.
• No fasteners are permitted to be inserted into trees (screw in steps, bow hangers, etc.). Hunters must wear a safety harness when hunting from an elevated stand. The hunter’s name, address, and phone number must be marked on their tree stand.
• The bag limit shall be as determined by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife in accordance with Ohio law. Any harvested deer must also be reported to the Wellston Police Department for deer harvest recording purposes. Hunters must carry their city hunting permit along with their valid ODNR hunting license and deer tag(s). Hunters must display the parking permit provided by the city and park in designated area.
• Hunters shall remove all entrails from the scene.
• Hunters shall also abide by all applicable statutes of the State of Ohio and provisions of the Ohio Administrative Code during this limited bow and cross bow hunt for deer.
The recently passed legislation can be found here: https://cityofwellston.files.wordpress.com/2022/11/20221118092332.pdf
com/2022/11/20221118092332.pdf
com/2022/11/20221118092332.pdf
