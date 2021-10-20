OAK HILL — Jackson County Sheriff’s Tedd Frazier’s Deputies have found escaped inmate Shannon Nichols at a residence in Oak Hill.

Just before 10 p.m on Tuesday, Oct. 18, deputies converged at 208 Cozy Glen Road in Oak Hill. When they arrived at the residence, they saw 39-year-old Nichols look out a front window.

Gaining permission to enter the home by the property owner, deputies were directed to a back bedroom, where Nichols was hiding.

As deputies arrived at the door to the bedroom, they heard a thump. They discovered Nichols laying on the floor with a self-inflected laceration to his throat.

Deputies performed first aid until emergency medical services arrived. He was flown by helicopter for medical attention.

Deputies have been following leads in an attempt to capture Nichols since his escape.

On Wednesday, October 13, at 2:57 a.m., inmate, Nichols, who had been working stripping floors, fled the Jackson County Correctional Facility through an open garage door.

The case remains under investigation. No further details will be released. Additional information may be released later.

