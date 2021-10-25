COAL TOWNSHIP — Over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 42-year-old Michael Tilley.
Tilley, according to authorities took off around 2:57 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, with his two children, 13-year-old William Tilley and 10-year-old Annalee Tilley, thus defying a court order to surrender custody to Child Protective Services.
It was noted that Tilley has violent tendencies and has an arrest warrant for a probation violation.
The children were located two days later. The suspect’s wife took them to a relative that turned them over to authorities around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Tilley remained “at-large” during the weekend, however, at 1:33 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, he was taken into custody at his residence on Jackson Hill Road in Coal Township.
Note: No other details regarding charges were available before press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.