COAL TOWNSHIP — Over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 42-year-old Michael Tilley.

Tilley, according to authorities took off around 2:57 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, with his two children, 13-year-old William Tilley and 10-year-old Annalee Tilley, thus defying a court order to surrender custody to Child Protective Services.

It was noted that Tilley has violent tendencies and has an arrest warrant for a probation violation.

The children were located two days later. The suspect’s wife took them to a relative that turned them over to authorities around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Tilley remained “at-large” during the weekend, however, at 1:33 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, he was taken into custody at his residence on Jackson Hill Road in Coal Township.

Note: No other details regarding charges were available before press time.

