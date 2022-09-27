JACKSON – Representatives from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) recently visited the James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson to present a donation of $50,000 to support an expansion project. By the middle of next year, new aircraft hangars will be built at the facility, making room for a dozen more tenants.

