OAK HILL — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to an Oak Hill residence, along State Route 93, just before midnight on Christmas Eve for an alleged stabbing. The incident occurred during the Level 3 Snow Emergency.
A female caller told dispatchers that the victim, identified as Clarence Clemons, was laying in her driveway with stab wounds. The man told his neighbor that he had been stabbed by a woman, he identified as Susan Kellough.
During the investigation deputies interviewed a neighbor who said he observed Clemons’s car pull out of the driveway, and crash into the guard rail on the opposite side of State Route 93 from his residence. The vehicle then continued southbound on State Route 93.
After knocking announcing loudly several times, with no response, JCSO Deputies breached the door to execute a search warrant of the 3338 Route 93 residence. The suspect, 54-year-old Susan Kellough, was located in her bed and taken into custody for questioning.
A knife, along with clothing and blood residue were taken into evidence. The evidence has been submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.
Kellough has been charged with felonious assault. She was incarcerated in an out-of-county jail.
The case will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for further review for possible additional charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.