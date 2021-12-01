JACKSON — A large crowd gathered at the Jackson Memorial Building in late November for the “Festival of Lights.” The crowd enjoyed some bidding battles over Christmas trees while supporting local senior citizens.
If the name sounds unfamiliar, it’s because the name is new. This year, the ACS Festival of Trees was rebranded to the Festival of Lights. Overall, the event remained the same. However, the organization running it, its name and the proceeds have all changed.
In October, Judy Wiggins, co-chair of the former ACS Festival of Trees, along with Lissa Warrens, who is the activities and marketing director for the Jackson County Senior Citizen Centers, said the Jackson County Senior Citizens would be taking over the event. The ACS Festival of Trees event celebrated its 30th year in 2019. No event was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year, the Festival of Lights Gala and Auction was held on Thursday, Nov. 18. Patrick Ball once again served as the auctioneer.
Below are the “Best of Show” winners from this year’s festival:
The Best of Show wreath, which also won Most Creative was called “Snow Birds” by Peggy Vickers. It sold for $1,300 to Bret Reed.
The Best of Show in the 6-foot and up tree division was called “Christmas Elf’s” by Mary Montomery and Peggy Vickers. It sold for $300 to Mark Porter.
The Best of Show in the 4-foot tree division was called “Let It Snow” by Diana Pierpont and Karen Ochsenbein. The tree also won Most Traditional. It sold for $500 to Brad Munn.
The Best of Show in the 2-foot miniature tree division was called “Believe in the Magic of Christmas” by Ann Hodge in memory of Stephanie Moon. The tree also won Most Traditional. It sold for $325 to Nea Henry.
The Best of Show arrangement or centerpiece was called “Christmas Basket” by Beckie Owens. It sold for $150 to Mark Porter.
Some other winners from the festival of trees included:
“Standing Guard” by Vicki Williams and Cheri Howell, won “Most Traditional” and “Peoples Choice” in the 6-foot and up tree division. It sold for $3,100 to Randy Adams.
“Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more” by Jamie Howard and Jessica Yeager, won “Most Creative” in the 6-foot and up tree division. It sold for $500 to Nea Henry.
“Pride of Peacock” by Angie Eisnaugle, won “Most Creative” in the 4-foot tree division. It sold for $125 to Holzer Jackson.
“Winters Owl” by Peggy Vickers, won “Most Creative” in the 2-foot miniature tree division. It sold for $325 to Mark Porter.
“Christmas Magnolias” by Mary Montomery, won “Most Creative” in the arrangement or centerpiece division. It sold for $125 to Jon Hensler.
“Christmas By Candlelight” by Jan Roberts, won “Most Traditional” in the arrangement or centerpiece division. It sold for $450 to Doug Hayburn.
“Nesting Doves” by Peggy Vickers, won “Most Traditional in the wreath division. It sold for $175 to Oak Hill Storage.
A new division in the festival this year was wall art.
The Best of Show went to Jeannie Jordan with a piece entitled “Cozy Christmas Tree.” The piece also earned Most Creative as well. It sold for $275 to Cross and Sons.
Another piece by Merry Ingalls entitled “Santa” won Most Traditional. It sold for $275 to Pinewood Pottery.
The event was a fundraiser with the proceeds staying local to help the senior citizens. In total, the event raised around $20,013 (before expenses). There were 44 entries in the festival this year.
“We want to thank the public for coming out and supporting our senior citizens once again, we are truly blessed,” Warrens said following the event.
The Festival of Lights was open for public viewing on Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20. A decorating contest was held among downtown businesses as well. The storefront winner was “The Healing Hippy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.