JACKSON — In 2019, the American Cancer Society (ACS) Festival of Trees celebrated 30 years in Jackson. The event wasn't held in 2020 due to the health pandemic but is returning this November with a new organization taking over the reins.
This year, the ACS Festival of Trees is being rebranded to the Festival of Lights. Overall, the event will remain the same, however, the organization running it, the name, and the proceeds are all changing.
Judy Wiggins, co-chair of the former ACS Festival of Trees, along with Lissa Warrens, who is the activities and marketing director for the Jackson County Senior Citizen Centers recently shared that the Jackson County Senior Citizens would be taking over the event.
"I received a phone call earlier this year from the ACS saying that they would no longer help sponsor the Festival of Trees," explained Wiggins. "We were allowed to have it, but we had no upfront money to buy the trees, wreath, etc. that we would give out, even though they received the money back. The ACS decided they were just not going to do that anymore."
Wiggins added, "The lady that we worked with, the ACS had let go, she had been with the ACS for 20 plus years. When COVID-19 hit, the ACS went through and wiped out a lot of people that they didn't need any longer. So, we didn't have a person to back us, and the committee decided that we had done it for 30 years, and we were tired and it was time for us to back off."
Wiggins went on to explain that over the summer, she'd bumped into Warrens who had asked her if the Festival of Trees was happening this year or not. Wiggins told her all that had happened, and Warrens asked about taking over the event as a fundraiser for the senior citizens.
The Festival of Trees will now be known as the "Festival of Lights" with all of the proceeds staying local to help the senior citizens. The event will be the same as far as the different sized trees, wreaths, and centerpieces. The deadline to sign up for the event is the end of October.
The actual event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Jackson Memorial Building. A Gala and Auction will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening earlier.
There will be a live auction featuring seven-foot, four-foot, and miniature Christmas trees, as well as arrangements and wreaths to bid on. Patrick Ball will be the auctioneer again this year.
The cost to get into the Gala will be $25.
The Festival of Lights will be open for public viewing on Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20. More details will be released in November.
Anyone interested in taking part in the event or purchasing admission to the event can call 740-395-6991.
