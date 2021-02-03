The performance audit of the Ohio Department of Education has been released by the Auditor of State’s Office and it shows some interesting findings in regards to district spending and students success in the classroom.
A lack of correlation is evident between a students success and the amount of funds spent per student in their district. The 79 highest scoring districts were investigated and spending per student varied wildly, thus proving that additional funding doesn’t necessarily mean higher student achievement. Districts that spent around 8,000 per student did just as well as those that spent over three times as much.
According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, this data can be used to evaluate how funding to schools can be used to bolster success in its students.
“The opportunities and suggestions we offer can help to make sure our investment in Ohio’s schools provide our children with the assistance they need to be their best.”, stated Faber.
Some of the recommendations the Auditor of State’s Office have give include monitoring of those districts that achieved higher student success with less than average expenditures, development of a routine method for evaluating programs designed to gauge student achievement to see if and how they are reaching their goals, and whether the cost of administering and creating state tests is the most efficient way of testing students.
Further suggestions by the Auditor of State’s Office to ODE can be found on their website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.