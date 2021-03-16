The mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland opened with an announcement by Governor Mike DeWine laying out the schedule for the final stages of the states vaccine rollout. Under this guidance, all Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible for vaccines by the end of the month.
The next group of Ohioans in line for shots, under Phase 1E, will be those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity. Those in this category, an estimated 766,000 people, can begin receiving vaccinations starting this Friday, March 19. Joining Phase 1E will be all Ohioans aged 40 and older, Phase 2C members. This phase will cover 818,000 Ohioans.
The final stage of vaccinations will include Ohioans aged 16 and older who can start scheduling their vaccines on March 29. Those ages 16 and 17 will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine as the FDA has only approved that vaccine for ages under 18.
The site at the Wolstein Center is being run in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, and will be open for eight weeks. They are hoping to give out about 6,000 doses per day for a total of 210,000. By the end of this time, there should be over . The first six weeks will include the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. From there, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be distributed. The site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The site location was chosen in order to make access to vaccination easier for those groups who have been underserved such as the black community. Free bus passes and subsidized ride-share services are available to those in need. Mobile vans will also be utilized to bring vaccines to underserved neighborhoods.
FEMA regional administrator Kevin Sly spoke candidly during the press conference about getting his vaccine. His grandmother, mother, uncle, cousin, and his twin sister all got COVID-19 back in March of 2020 and survived.
"As an African-American with at least three co-morbidities, I decided to take the shot. It was not an easy decision for me but it was one I knew I had to take.", stated Sly, "I encourage each of you to get the shot. it is imperative that you all get the shot especially those communities that have been hit the hardest and hit the most with COVID-19."
