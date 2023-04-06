ATHENS — Volunteer fire departments make up about 70 percent of all 1,180 fire departments in Ohio, making them critical to the safety of Ohio residents.
Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, along with representative of the agency’s eight bureaus, visited with about 80 firefighters throughout Southeastern Ohio on Thursday during a statewide tour. The stops provided an opportunity for firefighters and community members to meet the staff and ask questions.
Fire departments from throughout the region were represented at the event.
The Fire Marshal’s office knows that being a volunteer firefighter is hard, Reardon said.
“It’s an issue of balance and it’s hard for volunteers to do everything that they need to do to support their family, and at the same time, support their family,” Reardon said in an interview with APG Media.
In an effort to help volunteer agencies, the fire marshal’s office has included in its budget funds that will help pay for radio subscription services, grants and loans. It is also plans to provide an incident reporting program free of charge when it becomes available in the fall.
The budget is still being debated by the legislature and Reardon is hopeful that it gets passed as is. Last year, the legislature cut $5.2 million from the fire marshal’s budget.
“We know that helps the volunteer community,” he said of offering free or reduced-cost services. “There’s no reason (volunteer fire departments) should have to have a spaghetti dinner to buy software to send us a report. That doesn’t make any sense, so we’re trying to support the volunteer community as much as we can and as best we can to free up some of the things that they’re paying for themselves.”
The fire marshal’s office is a busy one, Reardon said. “We’re working on a lot of different things.”
“Right now, w’re making sure that our budget gets passed as submitted by the governor,” he said. “That’s important to our operations, but it’s important to these folks. If we don’t get the funding that we need to support them, they do without.”
The fire marshal bureaus consist of the code enforcement bureau, fire and explosion investigation, fire prevention, forensic lan, Ohio Fire Academy, underground storage tank regulations and testing and registration.
According to a report by the Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service, the biggest challenges facing volunteer fire departments include recruitment and retention, time demands, financial resources at the local level and training requirement.
The Fire Marshal’s office is working on changing the process of training so volunteers have more training so they will be safer, but without adding a lot of time, Reardon said.
“We think we found a way to do that,” he said. “We’re just got to work on fine-tuning it a bit.”
Ohio Fire Academy Superintendent Jack Smith noted among the changes they are working on is training that will be for people who just want to be fire vehicle operators or people who just want to work in ground support (helping with hoses, or being outside of the burning structure).
In many rural communities, they often experience a shortage of working age citizens. This kind of training would allow retirees or others become firefighter. The training could be a bridge to the actual firefighter training, which lasts about three weeks.
Of Ohio’s 1,180 fire departments, 515 are paid fire departments, 60 are private fire companies, 407 are volunteer fire departments and 198 are volunteer private fire companies
For information on volunteer firefighting in the state of Ohio, a copy of the Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service report can be found at com.ohio.gov/divisions-and-programs/state-fire-marshal/about-state-fire-marshal/task-force-volunteer-fire-service online.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.