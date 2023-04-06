Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon visits Southeast Ohio

Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon (standing, center) talks to firefighters from throughout Southeast Ohio during a statewide tour visit Thursday at the Athens Community Center. Reardon, along with representatives of the office’s eight bureaus, attended the meeting that was meant to be an informational session for local agencies.

 Nicole Bowman-Layton/APG Media

ATHENS — Volunteer fire departments make up about 70 percent of all 1,180 fire departments in Ohio, making them critical to the safety of Ohio residents.


