JACKSON — In two separate events, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited the area to promote the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, a program reaching more than 316,000 kids between birth and age 5.
Starting in McArthur on Tuesday, DeWine read “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” a book given through the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program, to children at the Jackson-Vinton Head Start at the Vinton County Fairgrounds.
Later that day, she spoke to members of local media at Elizabeth’s Hope Pregnancy Resources in Jackson. DeWine also thanked workers for referring clients to the library while touring their office and mobile van.
“It’s been amazing to just go through and see the wonderful women who work here,” she said.
From there, the first lady went into detail about the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, a program which started in 2019.
DeWine got the idea after visiting some of her 26 grandchildren, who received books in the mail. Interested, she did some research and learned about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
“At that time, it was at a few places in Ohio but not everywhere,” she recalled. “I said, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to make this available to every single child in Ohio.’”
Many, to the tune of 44% of Ohio children ages birth to 5, took this opportunity to receive free books every month for those years. By the end of the program, children can have up to 60 books in their collection.
For the 37% of Vinton County and 50% of Jackson County registered, DeWine said the benefits of reading at an early age are apparent.
“A child’s brain is 80% developed by the time they’re three years old, so we can’t waste those early years,” she said, adding that participating students are much prepared for kindergarten than before joining.
Now in a stage where the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed, DeWine is looking to expand the program to new heights.
Ohio has the highest number of children receiving books than any other state, but trails Tennessee with its 70% participation rate.
“We’re building our way up and we have more kids getting books,” DeWine said.
Those wishing to join the program can do so by visiting the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library website, clicking on the “Enrollment” tab, and then submitting their information.
Audio and brail books are available through the program.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@vintonjacksoncourier.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
