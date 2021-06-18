The National Weather service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of southeast Ohio including Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington counties. The watch will begin this evening and continue until Saturday morning with thunderstorms expected throughout the evening. 

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments