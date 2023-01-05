Flooding

State Route 50 was closed Tuesday near the a few miles north of the Athens County-Vinton County border. National Weather Service issued a flood warning for much of southeast Ohio until 7:45 p.m. Jan. 3.

 Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier

Flash floods caused road closures and school closings throughout the Southeast Ohio during this week's storm.  


