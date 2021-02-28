A flood warning has been issued for Vinton County beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

This warning is only put in place when flooding is imminent or has already begun. Be wary of rising water levels in the area and exercise caution.

