JACKSON — After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Foothills Art Festival returned in a new location this year.
Approximately 257 works of art in five different categories created by 77 artists were on display at the 39th annual Foothills Art Festival. The festival was held Oct. 15-17 this year at ParksEdge Event Center in Jackson.
Art judges Debra Dawson, David Gentilini and Rachel Harper in part stated that “the show is full of such variety and color that we immediately became engrossed when exploring the exhibit. Lively conversations were held between us as we travelled through the show — it was definitely a morning of enjoyment. As we progressed, choosing the winners was difficult. We went with pieces that could be well-viewed up close and at a distance. We were impressed with the wide variety of the pieces and wished there were more awards to give.”
Below is a list of the winners from the 2021 Foothills Art Festival:
Best of Show:
Title: “The Colors Within” by Judi Weibacher of Chillicothe (Medium: Alcohol Ink)
Patricia Best Eley Award for Most Creative:
Title: “Appalachian Steelpecker” by Roger W. Downs of Chillicothe (Medium: steel, wood, aluminum — all found objects)
Professional 2D:
1st Place: Title: “The Colors Within” by Judi Weibacher of Chillicothe (Medium: Alcohol Ink)
2nd Place: Title: “Atlanta” by Patrick Sims of Chillicothe (Medium: Oil)
3rd Place: Title: “The Village” by Trevin Wyant of Washington Courthouse (Medium: Acrylic ink, colored pencil)
Professional 3D:
1st Place: Title: “It Was A Living” by Dana E. Boggs of Patriot (Medium: Mixed Media)
2nd Place: Title: “Tall Green Bottle” by Joe Hamilton of Patriot (Medium: ceramics, copper, leather)
3rd Place: Title: “Main Street” by Rhonda S. Binkley of Chillicothe (Medium: Paper houses, elctrified)
Amateur 2D:
1st Place: Title: “Wreath Shadow” by Ray Anderson of Cancel Winchester (Medium: Watercolor)
2nd Place: Title: “Northern Bald Ibis Mother and Chick” by Pamela S. Conley of Gallipolis (Medium: Watercolor)
3rd Place: Title: “Untitled 1” by Colt McManis of Jackson (Medium: Digital Photograph)
Amateur 3D:
1st Place: Title: “Oh, the Hugh Manatee” by Christy Conkel of Waverly (Medium: Ceramics with Fused Glass)
2nd Place: Title: “The Midnight Visitor” by Angela Coleman-Pinson of Wellston (Medium: Polymer clay and fabric)
3rd Place: Title: “Moon Dancer” by Angie Terry of Chillicothe (Medium: Ceramics, Bead Embroidery)
Youth 2D:
1st Place: Title: “Dallon Weeks” by Savannah Fout of Richmond Dale (Medium: Colored Pencil)
2nd Place: Title: “Chicken” by Carson Harris of Jackson (Medium: Oil)
3rd Place: Title: “Before the Storm” by Hayden Jarvis of Jackson (Medium: Photograph)
2021 People’s Choice Winner:
“Major Tom” by Ethan Michael.
He will get to enter next year’s art festival with waived registration fees.
The Foothills Art Festival is a long-standing tradition held within the foothills of Southeastern Ohio and is made possible by the generosity of the community and arts supporters. In 1985, Southern Hills Arts Council assumed sponsorship of the festival.
