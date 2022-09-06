RNS Grace Church Closes

The Rev. Amanda Olson speaks during the final service at Grace Evangelical Covenant Church on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Chicago. “Everyone thinks that churches are going to close,” said Olson, the longtime pastor of Grace Evangelical Covenant Church on Chicago’s North Side. “But nobody thinks it is going to be their church.”

 (Bob Smietana/Religion News Service via AP)

CHICAGO (RNS) — Like so many pastors around the United States, the Rev. Amanda Olson has kept one eye on the Bible and another on the evolving religious landscape.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments