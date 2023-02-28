COLUMBUS – A former employee in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to 36 months in prison Friday after she admitted stealing about $38,000 in fees paid by residents seeking concealed handgun licenses, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced in a press release.  


