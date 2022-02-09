JACKSON — Some exciting news regarding plans to remedy brownfield issues at a property in the City of Wellston was announced at a recent Jackson County Board of Commissioners meeting.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Jackson County Commissioners Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis were visited by Sam Brady, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), and Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson.
“Mayor Hudson and I are here today to make an announcement and execute a document with the commissioners,” Brady said. “As you recall, the Ohio Department of Development earmarked $1 million for each Ohio county in this last budget for brownfield remediation.”
Brady went on to say that in working with the commission, they have entered into a relationship with Tetra Tech, and chosen the former McNally-Pittsburg property, owned by the City of Wellston, as their project.
McNally-Pittsburg was a manufacturer of machinery for the coal industry. Its 120,000 square-foot plant created jobs for about 100 people in Wellston. It shut down operations a few decades ago.
“We have targeted the former McNally-Pittsburg facility for environmental remediation,” stated Brady. “Our office has made an application for $700,000 from that fund to bring that property to a covenant not to sue, similar to what we did at the former Meridian property.”
Brady added, “We will be executing the document between the Jackson County Commissioners, the City of Wellston, and our office (JCEDP) for this project to go forward. It is a great opportunity for redevelopment, new jobs for the City of Wellston, and Jackson County.”
Mayor Hudson welcomed the opportunity to do anything for the property, and thanked the commission and JCEDP for their support.
“Obviously, the city doesn’t have $700,000 funds to clean up that property,” said Hudson. “I think this is the last step to make it a marketable property.”
Hudson said, “We look for to getting it remediated, and to move forward to get it on the market.”
Following the discussion, Hensler and Hudson signed a memorandum of understanding related to the efforts and plans of each party to attempt to remedy the brownfield issues at that site.
