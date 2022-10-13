A former girls’ basketball coach at Nelsonville-York School District has been indicted in Athens County on one count of sexual battery for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a minor female student.
According to Athens County Common Pleas Court records, Robert J. Cassady of Logan, was indicted on the third-degree felony on Oct. 3. The indictment alleges that sometime in May or April of 2019 in Athens County, Cassady engaged in sexual conduct with a student while he, Cassady, was in the role of an “athletic or other type of coach, instructor, leader of a scouting troop, or otherwise in a position of temporary or occasional disciplinary control over a minor female student.”
Nelsonville-York Supt. Rick Edwards told The Logan Daily News Monday that Cassady resigned from the coaching position last year.
Logan-Hocking Supt. Monte Bainter said Monday that Cassady resigned from his position as a middle school math teacher in that district on Sept. 14, prior to being indicted.
“At Logan-Hocking School District we take every precaution to provide a safe learning environment for our students,” Bainter said. “When we learned about allegations involving a former teacher in another district we took immediate action. Immediately we contacted our local law enforcement and assigned the teacher to home. The teacher has resigned from the district, and the district received no information suggesting any Logan-Hocking student, or any Logan-Hocking property or anything like that was involved in the allegations… there were no allegations (involving) any of our kids.”
Bainter said that Cassady unilaterally made the decision to resign, within a week of being assigned to home.
Both superintendents confirmed that allegations of misconduct against Cassady in the Nelsonville-York District were investigated by law enforcement there some years ago, with no results in the form of legal or disciplinary action against Cassady.
“The law enforcement investigation indicated there was basically nothing to… the allegations,” Edwards said. He added that it is his understanding that whatever alleged behavior by Cassady was investigated at that time, is the basis for the Oct. 3 indictment of Cassady, which refers to an incident in 2019. As to what prompted law enforcement to revisit the case three years later, he said, “I don’t know the answer to that question.”
The Logan Daily News was unable to contact the Athens County Prosecutor’s office on Monday to inquire further.
Bainter said Logan-Hocking officials were made aware of the investigation of Cassady at the time it took place, and its outcome, and were given no reason to take disciplinary action against Cassady then.
“They handled it, investigated it, and nothing (came of it),” he said, adding that the Logan-Hocking District exercised “due diligence” in responding to the news of the investigation.
A post on the district’s website indicates that Cassady joined the district as a new certified middle school teacher for the 2011-12 school year.
Court records indicate that Cassady has an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 26.
