Former Vinton Township fiscal officer sentenced for stealing public funds

MCARTHUR – A former fiscal officer for Vinton Township in Vinton County was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty in October to stealing public funds to pay for personal expenses and to support a nonprofit roadside zoo he operated.
Cyril “CY” Vierstra, 42, of Wilkesville, was ordered to pay $339,717 in restitution and sentenced to 59 months in prison — just shy of the maximum sentence of five years — during a sentencing hearing Monday before Vinton County Common Pleas Court Judge James Salyer. The total includes funds that were stolen and audit costs.
Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit identified $287,565.11 in township funds that were stolen, plus more than $18,000 in interest and fees owed to the Internal Revenue Service for unremitted tax withholdings attributable to Vierstra. The township paid $11,036.63 of the IRS interest and fees, with $7,682.49 still outstanding.
Vierstra was ordered to forfeit to Vinton Township a golf cart, tractor and other property associated with the zoo he operated, known as Union Ridge Wildlife Center (URWC).
Vierstra is barred for life from holding any other public office or position of public trust.
Before Vierstra was sentenced, he blamed himself and expressed shame for everything he had done before apologizing for his actions for violating the trust of Vinton Township.
Judge Salyer said, based Vierstra’s statement to the court and his service as a social worker, “I know that you know that past mistakes — the only way that those can be corrected is going forward — which is to say we can’t go back and change what has happened, we can only make up for what happened and try to make things right.”
Salyer said the court weighed a number of factors when considering Vierstra’s sentence, such as his service as a former social worker and his work with the wildlife refuge.
“The court is very appreciative of the contrition you’ve shown today — that’s refreshing from the court’s standpoint,” Salyer said. “The court is also extremely appreciative of the work that you’ve performed in the past.”
However, Salyer said working against Vierstra was that he violated the public’s trust.
“Working against you is the fact that you were in a position of public trust — and you did violate that trust to a significant amount,” he said. “Given that fact, the court finds that prison is a better option than not.”
The State was represented by Robert F. Smith, Assistant Legal Counsel, Special Investigations Unit, with the Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office. He did not offer any statement during the sentencing.
Vinton County Prosecutor Jim Payne offered this statement after Vierstra’s sentencing.
“On behalf of the prosecutor’s office, we feel Judge Salyers’ sentence was appropriate in this situation,” he said. “Those in positions of public trust must be held to account when they abuse that trust. Regardless of his motives, CY misused his position and in the process financially harmed the people in his township.”
Vierstra’s attorney, Stephen Sessell, of Benson and Sessell LLC in Chillicothe, did not respond to questions following the sentencing.
Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer Margaret Huston, who replaced Vierstra as fiscal officer, was among the township officials who attended the sentencing hearing.
“He sure took a lot of pride from the township,” she said after the hearing. “We were already a poor township by what happened, so it is kind of sad.”
After Vierstra was sentenced, he was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Vierstra was filmed in the 2021 documentary "The Conservation Game." He owns a collection of exotic animals which he markets to attract visitors to his Airbnb.
It is still unknown what will happen to the animals housed at the Union Ridge Wildlife Center.
On Oct. 26, 2022, Vierstra pled guilty to charges stemming from his misconduct as a fiscal officer of Vinton Township.
He waived his right to a jury trial and entered pleas of guilty to five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in the Vinton County Common Pleas Court.
Vierstra pled guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree; one count of theft in office, a felony of the third degree; three counts of tampering with records, felonies of the third degree; and one count of dereliction of duty, a misdemeanor of the second degree, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The investigation and audit originated with a complaint on July 9, 2020, after Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh was informed of insufficient funds in Vinton Township’s account. She found various questionable charges to township debit and credit cards assigned to fiscal officer Vierstra, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The subsequent audit and investigation determined that between January 2016 and July 2020, Vierstra used the township debit and credit cards, and issued checks on the township bank account for expenditures for his personal benefit, renovations to his residence, and URWC, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The investigation also uncovered evidence that Vierstra created and uttered numerous false records, including invoices, billing slips and other purchase and payment documents, along with falsifying copies of township trustee minutes, to disguise the true nature and purpose of various personal expenditures. Those false and fictitious records were provided by Vierstra to the IPA as supporting documentation for certain questioned expenditures during the 2018-2019 financial audit of Vinton Township, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
