Former Vinton Township fiscal officer sentenced for stealing public funds

Cyril Vierstra

MCARTHUR – A former fiscal officer for Vinton Township in Vinton County was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty in October to stealing public funds to pay for personal expenses and to support a nonprofit roadside zoo he operated.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments