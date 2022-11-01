Former Vinton Twp. Fiscal Oficer Pleads Guilty

MCARTHUR — Vinton County Prosecutor Jim Payne recently announced that a Wilkesville man pled guilty on Oct. 26 to charges stemming from his misconduct as a fiscal officer of Vinton Township.
Defendant Cyril S. Vierstra waived his right to a jury trial and entered pleas of guilty to five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge in the Vinton County Common Pleas Court before Judge James P. Salyer, according to a press release from the county Prosecutor's Office.
Vierstra pled guilty to one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree; one count of Theft in Office, a felony of the third degree; three counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree; and one count of Dereliction of Duty, a misdemeanor of the second degree, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation and audit originated with a complaint on July 9, 2020, after Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh was informed of insufficient funds in Vinton Township’s account and found various questionable charges to township debit and credit cards assigned to fiscal officer Vierstra, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
The subsequent audit and investigation determined that between January 2016 and July 2020, Vierstra used the township debit and credit cards, and issued checks on the township bank account for expenditures for his personal benefit, renovations to his residence, and a non-profit wildlife refuge he operates known as Union Ridge Wildlife Center (URWC), according to the Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation further uncovered evidence that Vierstra created and uttered numerous false records, including invoices, billing slips, and other purchase and payment documents, along with falsifying copies of township trustee minutes, to disguise the true nature and purpose of various personal expenditures. Those false and fictitious records were provided by Vierstra to the IPA as supporting documentation for certain questioned expenditures during the 2018-2019 financial audit of Vinton Township, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
The State was represented by Robert F. Smith, Assistant Legal Counsel, Special Investigations Unit, with the Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office. The Defendant was represented by Stephen Sessell.
In addition to a possible maximum fine of $60,500, restitution and other costs of $339,717.86 are possible. Vierstra is prohibited from trying to raise this money through solicitation of donations and the public is advised not to give money to anyone requesting it on behalf of the Vierstra or the Union Ridge Wildlife Center which he owns. Vierstra is barred for life from holding any other public office or position of public trust.
The Court has ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be conducted prior to a final sentencing hearing, expected to occur in January 2023. The State is asking that the Vierstra be sentenced to prison, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.