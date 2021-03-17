JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations free of charge this week.
The clinics will be on Thursday, March 18, from 2-7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Both of these POD (point of dispensing) clinics will be at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson.
Individuals aged 40 and older will be eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine at these clinics, as are individuals with at least one of the following medical conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease (CKD), Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Heart disease, Obesity, and Type II Diabetes.
Also, anyone who was in a prior target group or phases, can also come to be immunized, as well as anyone who needs a second dose of Moderna vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.