JACKSON — The Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee met last week to decide who would fill a city council vacancy in Jackson.
Justin Lovett, the party’s Central Committee chairman, met with committee members on Thursday, Aug. 20, for the purpose of filling a vacancy.
The vacancy occurred when Republican, Carisa Edwards, submitted her resignation as president of council for the City of Jackson, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Interested in the seat were Karen Wyant, Thomas Hill, and Dan Fulks. Jackson committee members nominated Hill and Fulks for the empty council seat. Those committee members then voted 2-1 to appoint Fulks.
Fulks is the owner, and president of Sheward-Fulks Insurance since 2012. He serves on and is the past president of the Jenkins Care Community Board, and the Christ United Methodist Leadership Board.
“I believe my presence as city council president will be an asset to the City of Jackson, and its citizens,” Fulks said, “I believe there are many positive aspects to the City of Jackson, and believe there are numerous opportunities for growth in the future.”
Fulks will serve on council for the remainder of the respective term through Dec. 31, 2021.
