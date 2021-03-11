JACKSON — Toward the end of 2020, the state announced grants totaling $76,534,000 for new strategic efforts combatting Ohio’s drug crisis in local communities.
The announcement was made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with Senator Rob Portman, Recovery Ohio Director Alisha Nelson, and Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) Director Lori Criss.
The grants, which represent a portion of Ohio’s overall share of $96 million in federal State Opioid Response (SOR) 2.0 funding, come at a time when many communities are seeing a spike in demand for behavioral health services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
OhioMHAS will grant $58,884,000 directly to local county Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Services Boards and their community partners.
Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Executive Director Robin Harris told The Courier that the Board was pleased to have secured just over $1.3 million from the SOR 2.0 funding.
“It is a well-known fact that individuals, families and communities in Gallia, Jackson and Meigs Counties have been significantly impacted by the ravages of substance use disorders,” stated Harris. “The programs we will fund through this grant will expand an array of services that could not be offered otherwise.”
Harris explained that the board has contracts with three local agencies, and outlined how much each received funding wise, along with services those funding would help with.
Health Recovery Services received $890,610 to provide Medication Assisted Treatment, transportation support, Peer Recovery Supporters and residential treatment for those without a payment source.
Hopewell Health Centers received $110,539 to provide a Rapid Access program. The goal is to provide “next-day” services to adolescents and adults who need immediate support to access Medication Assisted Treatment and recovery supports.
Warriors 4 Christ (W4C) received $241,723.63 to provide Recovery Housing, operate a drop-in peer recovery support center where individuals and families can access employment assistance, recovery meetings, referral services and other community integration opportunities; and offer drop-in outpatient treatment.
“Many communities are seeing an increase in demand for mental health and substance use disorder services as the pandemic continues,” stated DeWine. “The uncertainties of the pandemic intensify the struggle with substance use disorder that many Ohioans face.”
DeWine added, “Through the leadership of the teams at OMHAS, in partnership with the agencies under the RecoveryOhio initiative, we have been better able to meet the needs of Ohioans that are struggling, and federal funding will increase the flexibility of communities to address their specific, unique needs.”
