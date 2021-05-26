Gary and Brenda Lunsford

OAK HILL — Memorial Day weekend 1971, a young couple with little means and a dream, moved north from Tennessee and settled in the Village of Oak Hill.

Gary and Brenda Lunsford established Gary’s Body Shop that same year, and the business continues to thrive 50 years later. The Lunsfords are not only successful entrepreneurs, but they have also always been the first to humbly roll up their sleeves and get dirty if required and to open their hearts and checkbooks whenever there was a project or need in the community.

It is with great pleasure that the Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee announces in honor of their 50 years in business and their dedication to the community that the 2021 Oak Hill Festival of Flags Parade Grand Marshals are Gary and Brenda Lunsford.

Gary and Brenda continue to reside in the Oak Hill area where they have raised one son (Bucky) and three daughters (Kelli, Melanie, and Amanda).

They are also very proud grandparents of ten grandchildren.

Gary summed it up best, “Oak Hill has been a great place to live and raise a family.”

Gary and Brenda have truly been intricately woven into the fabric of Oak Hill, and the Village has been better off because of them.

The Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee invites everyone to come out and help celebrate Gary and Brenda as they lead the 28th annual Oak Hill Festival of Flags Parade on Sunday, May 30, 2021, as it steps off at 4 p.m. through the Village of Oak Hill.

