OAK HILL — Memorial Day weekend 1971, a young couple with little means and a dream, moved north from Tennessee and settled in the Village of Oak Hill.
Gary and Brenda Lunsford established Gary’s Body Shop that same year, and the business continues to thrive 50 years later. The Lunsfords are not only successful entrepreneurs, but they have also always been the first to humbly roll up their sleeves and get dirty if required and to open their hearts and checkbooks whenever there was a project or need in the community.
It is with great pleasure that the Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee announces in honor of their 50 years in business and their dedication to the community that the 2021 Oak Hill Festival of Flags Parade Grand Marshals are Gary and Brenda Lunsford.
Gary and Brenda continue to reside in the Oak Hill area where they have raised one son (Bucky) and three daughters (Kelli, Melanie, and Amanda).
They are also very proud grandparents of ten grandchildren.
Gary summed it up best, “Oak Hill has been a great place to live and raise a family.”
Gary and Brenda have truly been intricately woven into the fabric of Oak Hill, and the Village has been better off because of them.
The Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee invites everyone to come out and help celebrate Gary and Brenda as they lead the 28th annual Oak Hill Festival of Flags Parade on Sunday, May 30, 2021, as it steps off at 4 p.m. through the Village of Oak Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.