JACKSON — A local man who has been playing for over 40 years will put on a show at the Apple Festival.
Gary Everett, a local singer, and songwriter, will perform on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. on the Bellisio Foods Stage.
"Some of you may wonder what I’m trying to do with music," said Everett. "My show consists of me on lead vocal, acoustic rhythm guitar and backing tracks that I create singing the harmony vocals, guitars, midi files and friends helping out with lead guitar and harmony on a few songs."
Everett added, "Can I play an all acoustic show with just me and a guitar? Absolutely, but so does almost everyone else. I’m trying to bring a fuller sound than I can offer on just guitar or with a looper. Trust me, many artists use backing tracks in there shows (a lot of them professional well known artists and bands). I’ve actually considered changing my act to Garyoke, a combination of me and backing tracks."
Everett has been in bands for over 40 years and owe a lot of gratitude to all the bands he has been in during that time.
"Now it’s time to show people what I can do as a solo artist," stated Everett. "A lot of my friends still to this day don’t know I sing or play guitar and I hope that’s about to change."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.