General Mills announces Investment of $100 Million in Wellston facility

General Mills announced an investment of $100 million to expand its operations in Wellston. The increase in capacity would bring total employment at the Wellston facility to over 1,000 full-time employees.

 Photo courtesy of General Mills

Wellston – General Mills, a leading global food company and one of southeastern Ohio’s largest employers, announced Monday a new project in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Ohio Department of Development, and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) that will expand their operations in Wellston, creating 30 new jobs.

