A re-elected Wellston City Schools Board of Education board member, along with two newly-elected board members, took their oaths of office during the first meeting of the new year.
On Monday, Jan. 10, Wellston City Schools Treasurer Tami Downard administered the oaths of office to Terry Gill, Roger Rader and John Jackson.
Gill, Rader, and Jackson secured enough votes each to obtain a seat on the school board during the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.
After all the precincts reported in, Gill was leading the pack with 632 votes, Rader had 611 votes, and Jackson, who was a write-in, received 594 votes.
Incumbent Jennifer Ousley-Pittman, who was hoping for re-election, received 452 votes, which weren’t enough to secure a seat.
After swearing in the newly elected board members, it was time to decide who was going to serve as board president and board vice president for 2022.
In a 3-2 vote, Gill was selected at board president, and Rader was selected at board vice president.
Following the nominations, the board decided who would serve on the board special committees.
Gill was appointed to be the legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA), curriculum committee, student achievement liaison, insurance committee and delegate to attend the annual OSBA business meeting.
Rader was appointed to the extra-curricular committee, and student achievement liaison.
Jackson was appointed to the finance committee, and extra-curricular committee.
Betty Jenkins was appointed to the curriculum committee, board policy committee, and alternate delegate to attend the annual the OSBA business meeting.
Brian Kilgour was appointed to the finance committee, board policy committee, hall of frame committee.
The board also decided to change the meeting time, pushing it back 30 minutes, but kept the same day for 2022. The Wellston City Schools Board of Education will meet the second Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Wellston City Schools Administration Office located at 1 E. Broadway St. in Wellston.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to employ Emma Ousley and Katey King. Ousley was hired as the Wellston City School District social worker, and King was hired as a substitute teacher. Both are graduates of Wellston High School.
The Board of Education is made up of President Terry Gill, Vice President Roger Rader and board members Betty Jenkins, Brian Kilgour and John Jackson. Board members may be contacted through the Wellston City Schools District Office at 740-384-2152.
