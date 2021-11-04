WELLSTON — A incumbent, a former school board member, and a write-in candidate are projected winners in the Wellston City School Board race.

There were four candidates on the ballot during the Nov. 2 General Election, but only three could be elected.

Terry Gill, Roger Rader, and John Jackson secured enough votes each to obtain a seat on the school board.

"I want to thank the citizens of Wellston for their votes and support. After 16 years, there is still plenty of work to do. Congratulations to the other candidates also. Kids first," Gill stated.

Rader said, "First, I want to thank everybody for their support. Now, it's time to roll up our sleeves and make the district as good as it can be for the students and the community."

"I would like to congratulate Terry Gill and Roger Raider on their win. I enjoyed talking with the voters in the Wellston School District over the past few months. Thanks to everyone who supported me during the election," Jackson said.

After all the precincts reported in, Gill was leading the pack with 627 votes, Rader had 602 votes, and Jackson, who was a write-in, received 588 votes.

Incumbent Jennifer Ousley-Pittman, who was hoping for re-election, received 449 votes, which weren't enough to secure a seat.

The above results are unofficial and won’t be considered official until the Jackson County Board of Elections releases the official count in the coming weeks. The results above include absentee and early voting ballots, however, the voting results do not reflect provisional or outstanding absentee ballots.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments