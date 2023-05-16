Wellston High School’s commencement service is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 in the gymnasium.
According to the Golden Rockets, instead of valedictorian/salutatorian, the Best of Class are Grace Plummer and Shayla Rice — congrats to these scholar-athletes.
Rice is the daughter of Peggy and Paul Rice, as well as the granddaughter of Irene Craft, and sister of Shayne Rice. She has enjoyed being an active member in school and community activities. She actively participated in Color guard and Winter guard, and this year had the role of captain, Business Professionals of America, with the role of Regional Secretary this year, Rotary Interact, National Honor Society, Yale Leadership Lab, Youth and Government, Senior Representatives, Student Council, Art Club, Teen Advisory Board, and worked at the after school program for Bundy Elementary.
Rice has had accomplishments such as being recognized as a Rotary Senior of the Month, being selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference, receiving a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Literature Test, along with many other awards and recognitions.
Rice was very grateful to receive scholarships such as the Phil Lewis Memorial scholarship, the Max and Susan Hendershott scholarship, The University of Rio Grande District Counselor and Luther M. Jones scholarships and scholarships from donors such as the Rotary Club, the Sons of American Legion, and the WHS Alumni.
Rice will be attending the University of Rio Grande majoring in Primary Pre-K-Grade 5 Education and K-12 Intervention. Her goal for the future is to become and elementary school teacher where she can not only grow the knowledge of young students but also their creativity and love for learning.
Plummer is the daughter of Jeff and Cecilia Plummer. Grace is a Saints Peter and Paul school alumni and a member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish. She has been involved in many school clubs and community organizations throughout her high school career.
Plummer has been the President of the National Honor Society, Art Club, and Cultures Club, and the Vice President of her class. She was also an active member of Student Council, Senior Representatives, Project 7 Bible study, Rotary Interact, Youth and Government, Symphonic Choir, Yale Leadership Lab, and volunteered with the Ohio State Family Engagement Board.
Plummer has volunteered for numerous community endeavors, earning more than 750 service hours, including her volunteerism with nonprofit organization Make Wellston Beautiful. Plummer is certified in financial management, project budgeting, grant seeking, and volunteered as a grant writer for the WHS Art Program and Make Wellston Beautiful.
Plummer’s awards and achievements include, but are not limited to, being selected as a Regional Scholar, selected Rotary Senior of the Month, and an iBelieve Delegate. She is also the Wellston High School Heisman Scholarship Winner, a National Honor Society Scholarship Winner, and is a recipient the OSU Land Grant Scholarship.
Plummer will be attending the Ohio State University and plans to earn a degree in biology and then attend medical school. Her ultimate goal is to earn her M.D. and come back to Wellston to support the community through her work as a pediatrician.
