Goodwill opens a new store in McArthur

MCARTHUR — Vinton County’s new Goodwill store had its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“Grand opening – it was a great day with a great response from the community,” said Mark Hughes, chief operating officer for Goodwill in Southcentral Ohio. “We appreciated everyone coming out.”
Located on Cherry Hill Lane behind Campbell’s Market, the new 9,000 square-foot store features a covered donation drive thru.
“The drive-thru will make it much easier for people to donate their gently used items for us. We appreciate anyone stopping out,” Hughes said.
Store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Eight employees work at the store.
“We’ve got all kinds of stuff – clothes, household goods, nicknacks, new Halloween decorations and household items, utensils, furniture, kitchen towels and there are a lot of new goods at this location – anything you can pretty much think of,” Hughes said. “We’re processing the product and getting it out to the sales force as quickly as possible.”
Grand opening featured a door prize wheel, which included gift cards donated by area businesses. Goodwill’s Activities and Training Center sold hotdogs, chips, and drinks to raise money for its activities fund.
Goodwill is a nonprofit agency focused on partnering with individuals with disabilities and challenges to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region: Athens, Fayette, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton. Based in Chillicothe, Goodwill of South Central Ohio serves people across the region.
Goodwill provides services in partnerships with county developmental disability boards in our eight counties, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.
