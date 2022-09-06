Goodwill opens a new store in McArthur

People from across Vinton County flocked to the Goodwill store’s grand opening last Thursday to purchase all sorts of things from kitchenware to Halloween decorations.

 Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier

MCARTHUR — Vinton County’s new Goodwill store had its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 1.

