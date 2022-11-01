Scouts across Ohio will be visiting Goodwill stores to earn a special patch for the Fall Good Turn Day, Saturday, Nov. 5.
All nine of the Goodwill of South Central Ohio stores will participate in the special event. The idea of Good Turn Day is to provide Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts an opportunity to do a “good turn” in their community by collecting used clothing, books, housewares, and other items to donate to Goodwill.
“We’re excited to participate in Good Turn Day again, and we appreciate what the scouts do for Goodwill,” said Goodwill of South Central Ohio CEO Marvin Jones in a news release. “The scouts’ efforts will help Goodwill with its mission as a nonprofit organization to partner with individuals with disabilities and challengers to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region.”
Goodwill stores have awarded more than 700 patches over the last seven Good Turn Days! Scouts earn a patch by donating a large trash bag (or equivalent) of items or volunteering for an hour in one of our stores. Those scouts wanting to volunteer must schedule a time by emailing jona.ison@gwisco.org or calling 740-702- 4000 Ext. 135 no later than Nov. 1.
Scouts just wanting to donate don’t need to RSVP and can show up at any of the Goodwill stores in Athens, Chillicothe (Zane Plaza and Western Avenue), Circleville, Jackson, Logan, McArthur, Washington Court House, and Waverly between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 5. A list of store locations can be found at www.GWISCO.org/stores.
