JACKSON — Goodwill of South Central Ohio is opening a center to provide more services to individuals with disabilities in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Goodwill Activities and Training Center as it will be known, will be located next to WIC and Save A Lot, on East Huron Street in Jackson.
The center will provide services to assist individuals with disabilities in connecting with the Jackson community in various ways including volunteering, activities and employment. They also will receive life skills training such as cooking, laundry, reading and math.
The decision to open the center in Jackson came after a recent meeting with the Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which expressed there was a need for the center, in addition to the services Goodwill’s workforce development team already provides to the community to help individuals reach their employment goals.
“We are excited to provide another service to the Jackson community and to now have an activities and training center in all eight of counties we serve,” said Goodwill CEO Marvin Jones.
Goodwill is a nonprofit agency focused on partnering with individuals with disabilities and challenges to help them lead the lives they envision across the eight-county region: Athens, Fayette, Hocking Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross and Vinton.
The center in Jackson, according to a press release, was set to open on Monday, July 19, however, no one appeared to be there. The building appeared to still be in the “move in” phase.
To learn more about the new Jackson Center, call 740-702-4000, Ext. 144 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonCountyATC.
