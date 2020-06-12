JACKSON — The store known as Gordmans, located in the Jackson Square Shopping Center, may be closing its doors after its parent company, Stage Stores, filed for bankruptcy back in May.
The store, along with 27 other Gordmans locations in Ohio, reopened on Thursday, May 28, but the reopening may be short-lived.
Stage Stores refers to Gordmans stores as “off-price” store, meaning they sell brand-named goods at less than the normal retail price. If the parent company (Stage Stores) can’t find the right partner, who is interested in the off-price concept, the chain will in the coming weeks commence with the liquidation of its inventory (closing sale).
The Jackson location has began liquidation sales based on signage in the front windows.
Over the last several months, Stage Stores had been taking significant steps to attempt to strengthen its financial position and find an independent path forward.
However, the increasingly challenging market environment was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the company to temporarily close all of its stores and furlough the vast majority of its associates.
Given these conditions, the company has been unable to obtain necessary financing and have no choice but to take these actions.
Gordmans of Jackson celebrated a ribbon cut on June 27, 2019. Gordmans had replaced Jackson’s Peebles department store that originally opened in 2004. Stage Stores Inc., owned both store chains.
