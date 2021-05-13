Beginning on June 26, Ohio will no longer be participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provided an additional $300 a week in federal unemployment funds, according to an announcement made by Governor Mike DeWine during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. Ohio follows eleven other states that have left the program prematurely including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.
Funds were provided through the American Rescue Plan and made available through Sept. 6. The exit date was chosen by the governor to allow Ohioans ample time to get vaccinated if they haven't and search for new employment or train for a new job.
The decision was made as a way to encourage those who have not gone back to work after leaving their jobs or being forced to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The federal assistance is, in some cases, certainly discouraging people from going back at this point in time. The assistance was always intended to be temporary.", stated DeWine.
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted highlighted the 90,000 plus jobs that pay $50,000 annually that can be found at ohiomeansjobs.ohio.gov. He also mentioned the many job training programs available free of charge for those looking for employment.
When asked about what people being unwilling to go back to work over an extra $300 a week on unemployment says about the wages available to Ohio workers, Lt Gov. Husted addressed the issue of those earning more on unemployment than at their job, explaining, "I don't cast any blame on the individual because the government made a policy that said 'we'll pay you more not to work than to go back to work.' We just have to correct that policy when things have stabilized."
Starting today, young Ohioans aged 12 to 15 are eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at any of the states vaccination providers. The Centers for DiseaseControl has greenlit Pfizer as the only vaccine as of now for those under 16.
Dr. Dane Snyder, the Section Chief of Primary Care Pediatrics at Nationwide Children's Hospital, addressed some of the concerns parents have expressed about getting their children vaccinated. He explained that research shows that not only are the young people getting vaccinated protected but that they also help keep the community safe by preventing the virus from spreading. Dr. Snyder also shot down rumors that children can't get the virus or if they do it won't metastasize into serious symptoms.
"While they (children) have less frequent severe symptoms from it (COVID-19), some children will develop very severe symptoms." stated Dr. Snyder.
He also touted the freedom vaccination gives the young people that partake. If they become exposed to someone with the virus, it will be much less likely that they will have to quarantine and miss school, extra curricular activities, or sports.
On May 12, Gov. DeWine announced that he will be lifting all health orders on June 2. When asked why after months of sticking to his guns about keeping health orders in place until the state had fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents, the governor said that after speaking with medical professionals and health experts that the time to lift the orders was now.
"We are moving towards that 50 number. Whether we are going to get there or how that is going to coincide with the date that I selected to take the health orders off, I don't know. We'll see but it appears that we are heading in that direction.", DeWine answered.
He further explained that in regards to those Ohioans too young to be vaccinated that he is hoping for approval for children as young as two years of age by the end of August.
Gov. DeWine emphasized that at this point in the pandemic, we all have the ability to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated.
"I want to really focus on vaccinations. This is how we get out of this. This is how we move forward." said DeWine. "Each individual now has the facts. They know how to protect themselves. I think people will use common sense."
