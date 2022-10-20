Governor DeWine Announces Appalachian Community Grant Program Details

Governor Mike Dewine

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced new details on the Appalachian Community Grant Program, which will infuse $500 million into Ohio’s 32-county Appalachian region to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change.

