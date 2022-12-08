Governor DeWine Announces Nearly 200 New Jobs for Jackson County

JACKSON — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Bellisio Foods, Inc., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce Wednesday that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County.
Bellisio Foods, the nation's third-largest producer of single-serve frozen entrees, will invest $40 million to expand its production facility in Jackson and create 177 new jobs.
"Southeast Ohio has a lot to offer, and Bellisio recognizes that," said Governor DeWine. "The Jackson site is already the company's largest manufacturing plant, and we're thrilled that the company will stay here and continue to grow."
“Bellisio has been one of Southeast Ohio’s major employers and their decision to expand is good news for the people in Jackson County and beyond,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “With investments in broadband, career education and road infrastructure, Southeast Ohio’s economic tide is rising, and these kinds of economic development projects are a testament to the region’s workforce and pro-business environment.”
Bellisio Foods, which is owned by parent company CP Foods, produces frozen meals such as Michelina's, Boston Market, White Castle, Canyon Kitchen, and Authentic Asia. The Jackson facility currently employs more than 1,000 people and produces more than 2 million meals a day. The new investment will allow for building upgrades to the production facilities, new equipment, building rehabilitation for a new daycare center, and the creation of an on-site counseling center.
“Our ongoing growth at Bellisio Foods, and the vision of CP Foods, reflects a long-standing commitment to innovative, high-quality food guided by dedicated, talented employees,” said Jeff Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer at Bellisio Foods.
Nien Duong, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing at Bellisio Foods, added,
“Our operations in Jackson are a flagship facility for CP Foods North America. From single-serve entrees to pizza rolls and baked snacks, our employees demonstrate the know-how and determination to deliver quality products and great service.”
State support for the expansion project includes a job creation tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed. JobsOhio will also enlist its Talent Acquisition Services program to support the company's overall talent strategy. The services will be tailored to the company’s needs, including elements such as attraction, engagement, selection, and sourcing of candidates, as well as training.
"Hardworking and talented Ohioans are the fuel behind Bellisio Foods’ largest production facility, and JobsOhio talent acquisition services will support the creation of 177 new jobs in Jackson County,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio President and CEO. “Bellisio Foods is using its growth as a springboard to create new programs and services that will spur growth and provide meaningful benefits to all employees, enhancing their way of life and helping them to live their version of the American Dream here in Ohio.”
Jackson County Economic Development Partnership President Sam Brady added, “CP Foods’ commitment and investment to Bellisio Foods is having a transformational impact on not only our local community, but our entire region. With an unprecedented commitment to their employees and their families, Bellisio Foods is not only setting a new tone for employers in Jackson County, but also across the region and Ohio. Jackson County is proud to be home to the Bellisio Foods flagship facility.”
OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said Bellisio is investing in the community.
“Bellisio Foods is continuing its impressive growth in southern Ohio, and OhioSE is pleased to support that growth," he said. "It is exciting to see Bellisio investing in its workforce and their families through on-site daycare and counseling. Workers, families, and the community will be better for Bellisio’s investments and growth.”
Senior Vice President and Strategic Initiatives at Bellisio Foods Mike Evans added, “We are proud to be expanding our presence and investment in Southeast Ohio. The region is recognized as a dynamic economic hub with a strong workforce, genuine partnerships, and vibrant communities. We value our partnership with the State and all the support programs like JobsOhio, Ohio SE, and Ohio Department of Development.”
