Governor DeWine awards $8.2 million to support local initiatives to prevent violent crime

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced recently that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.
The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, Governor DeWine has awarded $45.9 million to 132 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program. A total of approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies in total.
“By investing in our law enforcement agencies and our peace officers, we’re also investing in the safety of our citizens,” said Governor DeWine. “The goal of this grant program is to support the around-the-clock work of local law enforcement authorities so that they can enhance their efforts to keep citizens safe.”
DeWine, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, created the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program last year to give local law enforcement additional tools to address violence, including increases in crime associated with law enforcement retirements and resignations.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will receive $191,862 to pay for retention bonuses for both deputies and dispatchers. Funds will also be used for new technology to enhance intelligence gathering efforts and to support Operation Clean Up, which focuses on targeted enforcement of violent crime.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier said on behalf of his deputies, they are very appreciative for the award and will continue to work for the safety and security of the county.
“I thank Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for providing the funding for this grant so we can strategically combat violence in our County,” Sheriff Frazier said.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.