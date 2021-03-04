In a turn of events, Governor Mike DeWine broke from other Republican Party governors and encouraged continued mask wearing and COVID-19 restrictions while Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi fully reopen their states with rescinded mask mandates. DeWine continued by announcing that the state can reopen once certain benchmarks have been met.
In order for all health mandates to be lifted in Ohio, cases must reach a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 people and stay there for two weeks. Cases have gone from 731 on Dec. 3 to 445 two months later in February. Ohio currently has a rate of 179 cases per 100,000 people. If the trend continues, this could mean the state is only months away from normalcy returning.
This will only remain possible if Ohioans keep doing what has been working. This includes wearing masks in public, social distancing, and getting vaccinated when possible. DeWine stated that of these, the most efficient and powerful weapon to fighting this virus is the vaccine. So far nearly 1.8 million Ohioans have been vaccinated with the number growing each day.
"Our path back is by continuing forward. By wearing that mask and by getting that vaccine." explained the governor.
DeWine announced to Ohioans that, "victory is in sight", but stressed caution with the knowledge of virus variants morphing into much more contagious versions and that the full impact of the variant is still unknown.
"The reality is that Ohioans continue to die everyday from the virus. Each death is a tragedy but there is something seemingly more tragic and poignant about a death that occurs when the war is almost over and victory is close at hand.", said DeWine.
The governor compared this final stretch of the virus response to the last miles of a marathon, saying Ohioans need to resist the urge to ease up and instead dig deeper until the finish line.
He implored, "We must continue pressing forward in these final days. We want all Ohioans to complete this vital mission together."
