Photo of the scene

Pictured is semi with a dump trailer that was unloading grain at the Jackson Ag Service location, when the trailer tipped over. The trailer landed on its side, broke from the hitch point and pinned down some utility lines, and caused a utility pole to snap. Grain or feed was spilled into the roadway as well.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — In late March, officers with Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a call of an accident involving a grain truck at the Jackson Ag Service location in Jackson. 

Lucky, no one was injured during the incident, which occurred at 61 Dickason Street in Jackson. At approximately 9:12 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, the JPD was notified of an accident at the business. 

According to the Jackson Police Department incident report, a semi with a dump trailer was unloading grain/feed at the Jackson Ag Service location. While the trailer bed was up in the air unloading, the trailer tipped over towards the roadway (Dickason Street). The trailer landed on its side, broke from the hitch point and caught utility lines in the process. This also caused a utility pole to snap, lines to become disconnected from several anchor points. 

The City of Jackson Street and Alley Department along with the Electric Department were notified. Frontier was also notified of the incident as the utility pole that snapped ended up being owned by that company.

The roadway was shutdown for most of the day as clean up operations took place. 

