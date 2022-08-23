Grand opening set for new McArthur Goodwill

MCARTHUR — The new McArthur Goodwill store on Cherry Hill Lane behind Campbell’s Market will have its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The new 9,000 square-foot store features a covered donation drive thru and will open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Goodwill’s Vinton County Activities and Training Center which provides day services to individuals with disabilities will relocate into a new 3,000 square-foot area adjacent to the store.
“We’re excited to finally open in the new location after some construction delays. In addition to the usual
thrift items, the store will have several new goods for sale including Halloween décor and accessories,” said Goodwill CEO Marvin Jones. “We think the community will appreciate the more modern shopping experience and especially the covered donation drive thru. Our new center also will provide needed additional space to serve more individuals with disabilities in the community.”
Radio station 96.7 will broadcast live from the grand opening between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. During that time, the center also will be selling hotdogs, chips, and pop to raise money for its activities fund, and there will be a spinning wheel to win door prizes donated from various businesses in the community.
Hours at the new store will remain the same from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Donations are accepted during business hours only and should be taken to the new store starting Sept. 1. The current store on North Market Street will close on Aug. 31.
Goodwill is a nonprofit agency focused on partnering with individuals with disabilities and challenges to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region: Athens, Fayette, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton. As of June, Goodwill of South Central Ohio, based in Chillicothe, was serving 372 people across its region.
Goodwill provides services in partnerships with county developmental disability boards in our eight counties, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.
For more information on Goodwill, go online to www.GWISCO.org and follow us on Facebook.
