NELSONVILLE – Nonprofit and public organizations serving Vinton County are invited to apply for grants through the Michele L. Hart Legacy Fund.
Rebecca “Becky” Hart established the Michele L. Hart Legacy Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) in memory of her late sister, to support areas closest to Michele’s heart and to fulfill her and her family’s desire to help people in Vinton County.
Grant applications will be accepted March 7 through April 18 with special emphasis on projects and programs that directly support individuals in the areas of healthcare, domestic violence and higher education. Funding requests between $500 and $1,500 will be considered.
In 2022, two grants were awarded through the Michele L. Hart Legacy Fund. God’s Hands at Work received funding to provide resources to those who have experienced domestic violence through its Hands of Hope Domestic Violence Project. OhioHealth at Home received funding to pilot an outdoor bereavement program in Vinton County.
For more information about the Michele L. Hart Legacy Fund, FAO and how to support the creation of opportunities throughout Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call 740.753.1111.
