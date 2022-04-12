Signup for the Grassland provisions of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) will run through May 13, 2022.
This is a working grasslands provision of CRP that allows landowners to offer hay and/or pasture acres that will remain in forage production for a 10 or 15 year contract period (subject to certain restrictions during the nesting season of March 1 through July 15). While this program benefits acreage being used for hay and pasture, the program can also apply to fields simply being maintained in grass cover.
CRP Grassland acres receive a smaller annual rental payment than other CRP options since the acres can continue to be used as hay or pasture. The benefit that most producers need is that contract acres are eligible for cost share assistance of 50% on fence, water systems, and certain management practices like brush control.
The 2022 rental rates per acre are: Jackson, Pike, and Vinton Counties — $32; Scioto County — $35.
To discuss the program in more detail or to make an appointment to talk about the program, call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike FSA Office at 740-286-5208 extension 2 or 740-259-3075 extension 2.
