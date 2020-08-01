Gary Lee Chandler

Gary Lee Chandler, 53

HAMDEN — A Hamden man was charged with domestic violence last week.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an active domestic incident with an alleged assault on Route 93 in Hamden.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the female victim, who stated that her boyfriend, Gary Lee Chandler, 53, of Hamden, had pushed her during an argument, causing her to fall to the floor and injure her forearm.

After speaking with the suspect and completing an investigation, Chandler was arrested for domestic violence.

Chandler was taken into custody without incident and taken to Monroe County Jail and charged with domestic violence.

