HAMDEN — Hamden Village Council scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 24 to accept the resignation of Mayor Terry Wiseman from his position and to swear in Council President Chuck Boyer to the office.
However, on the morning of Nov. 24, just two days after the announcement of the special meeting, the village council was notified that the meeting had been canceled after the mayor withdrew his resignation.
Wiseman, 75, had planned to resign due to his age and health concerns, and said that he had been considering resignation for about a year. His doctor had suggested that he step down, he said.
“I’ve just been going back and forth,” Wiseman said. “At first I thought about it, but I didn’t want to. I just changed my mind just like a woman.”
“I just felt I was in good enough shape to finish my term out, and I hate to be a quitter.”
Boyer, who has spent 24 years on council and has previously functioned as acting mayor for several previous Hamden mayors, lost his seat by a single vote to former council member Dale McManus after the Vinton County Board of Elections conducted a recount on Nov. 23. Boyer’s term will end Dec. 31.
Boyer said Wiseman had told him “time and time again” that he had planned to be out by the end of the month.
“Even at the last meeting, he said ‘before the end of the month is out, I’m resigning, and you’re gonna take over,’” Boyer said. “He just told everybody he was stepping down because his doctor told him to.”
Councilmember Mike Claar confirmed that after the last council meeting, Wiseman had told Boyer to be ready to take over the position because Wiseman had planned to resign by the end of the month.
Despite the confusion, Wiseman said that he intends to serve the rest of his term.
“I’m gonna try to run the town the best I can, and we’re gonna do the best we can do down here,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.