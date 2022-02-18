HAMDEN — Hamden Village Council voted to increase garbage collection rates for village residents and to continue a commitment with a local resident pertaining to the village’s baseball field.
The new rates have increased $0.75 for seniors and $1 for all other residences to a total monthly rate of $13.25 for seniors and $14 for regular units.
Previously, the vote to increase rates had been tabled during a regular meeting earlier in February due to confusion surrounding the amount the village would need to increase rates for residents to ensure the village would not lose money.
At the time, Council President Mike Claar said, “Unfortunately, the village has to be operated like a business because that’s what it is; we take money in, we send money out.”
“Since the rate was increased to us, there’s no other alternative but to pass on a rate increase to the consumers, and that’s you, me, everybody,” he continued.
Later, Dean Prater, who the council previously entered into an agreement in Sept. 2021 with the village council to maintain and renovate the village’s baseball fields, presented donations he had received for the baseball field to the council.
Council member Dale McManus, who was not in office last year, said he had asked if the agreement between the village and Prater had been made in writing.
Council member Mike Neri clarified that council had left most things related to the ballparks in Prater’s control.
“He’s just gonna give us the bills and show his books to make sure everything is up to date and legal,” Neri said.
Still, Neri said that council was not aware of the donations before the meeting, but he said that he does not want the donations to be deposited in the council’s accounts.
“I didn’t vote for that to happen when I was on council for that exact reason, because we don’t need another account being tied up with the auditors,” Mayor Chuck Boyer explained.
McManus said he would take issue with Prater managing the park donations on his own, and asked again if anything about the agreement was in writing.
“This is what will happen, Chuck,” McManus said. “The first thing you’re going to hear is, he’s stealing the money.”
Village Solicitor Tricia Kimes-Brown explained that she had suggested an agreement be made in writing during the Dec. 2021 council meeting, but said she had asked if she should go ahead and prepare a contract, adding that she was unsure if the new council members and new mayor who would take office the following month would want to continue the agreement.
“Basically, I did not want to waste my time spending two, three hours drafting a contract that nobody was going to like,” Kimes-Brown said. “Nobody has informed me yet as to the answer to that question whether to proceed or not.”
“I don’t represent Dean, but I think he certainly wants to know what his obligations to you guys are, and you probably want to know what his obligations to you are.”
Prater again emphasized that he believes having a renovated baseball field would encourage visitors from the Jackson League playing his team, the Vinton County Youth Baseball Club, to spend money at local businesses and bring more money into Hamden.
Claar then suggested that the parks and recreation committee meet with Prater to hash out an official contract between Prater and the village.
Previously, he said that the costs for children to play in his league would be $25, which would also cover insurance. But, he added that kids who may not be able to afford that could instead help Prater maintain the fields or work concession stands during games.
The council ultimately voted to continue the arrangement.
